PPP has termed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan address to Pakistanis in Washington dc, an address to vacant chairs: PPP

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) PPP has termed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan address to Pakistanis in Capital -1 arena Washington DC is address to vacant chairs.In a statement PPP Information Secretary Nafeesa Shah said Monday that PM Imran Khan set a unique record by addressing vacant chairs in New Washington.When Benazir Bhutto had visited US then the entire house of commons stood up, she remarked .

Only Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had reached airport in Washington to welcome Imran Khan, she continued.Yousuf Raza Gillani historical visit to US manifested that an elected prime minister is respected, she added.

Commenting on travelling in commercial flight and staying in Pakistan embassy by Imran Khan in Washington she said that Imran Khan has gone to US as representative of Pakistan and not as PTI leader.

However he should keep in view honor and dignity of country during his foreign trips.She said if country survives then government will stay and opposition will too stay, she remarked.Commenting on reports of seeking NRO by Asif Ali Zardari she said WHEN Asif Zardari is not ready to seek bail in his cases then why he will get NRO.Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is ready to be arrested and he will not file bail plea, she underlined.