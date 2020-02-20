UrduPoint.com
President Of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi To Undertake 3-day Visit To Lahore From Feb 22

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:56 PM

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi to undertake 3-day visit to Lahore from Feb 22

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will undertake a three-day official visit to Lahore on Feb 22.President Alvi will address with the seminar organized in Fountain House upon the psychology of children.He will also attend convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will undertake a three-day official visit to Lahore on Feb 22.President Alvi will address with the seminar organized in Fountain House upon the psychology of children.He will also attend convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University.President will also inaugurate Nazaria-i-Pakistan Conference at the Aiwan-i-Karkunaan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan.

