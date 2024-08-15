- Home
President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (PCJCCI) Moazzam Ghurki Wants CPEC Turned Into A 'green' Initiative
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:17 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Moazzam Ghurki said on Thursday that 'Green' is the future of humanity on planet, which has already been affected by severe climate change.
Speaking at a think tank session held at the PCJCCI, he said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be turned into a model green Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to protect and preserve the natural environment in the region. "Hopefully, it will preserve the environment as well as accelerate pace of green technologies and production of green energies channels in the ongoing projects of the CPEC in the country," Ghurki said and added "Intensified plantation, development/support of natural forestation, bee’s honey hatcheries/production and last but not the least green tourism activities would play a pivotal role in this connection."
Senior Vice President PCJCCI Fang Yulong said that China was one of the main drivers of green technologies, hub of alternative energies and biggest investor of renewables in the world having resources and appropriate expertise to assist Pakistan to maintain an ideal equilibrium between industrialisation and green environment in the future. He said that the government of Pakistan had already launched an ambitious protected areas initiative under the umbrella programme ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ aiming to expand the country’s protected area from 13 per cent to more than 15 per cent by 2023 and create 5,000 green jobs across the country.
Vice President PCJCCI Hamza Khalid shared that the details of the green initiatives taken by the government along with diversified but integrated programmes started by the Federal Ministry of Climate Change, including the world’s largest Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan, Protected Areas Initiative, Plastic-Free Pakistan and Recharge Pakistan Initiative. The CPEC is now supporting massive industrialisation and agricultural development in the country in which the private sector may play a positive, productive and participatory role through innovations, modern technologies and plenty of financial resources.
Secretary General PCJCCI Salahuddin Hanif said that the reconstituted CPEC business Council plays a very important role in promoting private sector’s meaningful participation in the various ongoing flagship projects of the CPEC. The government facilitates the private sector to speed up large-scale industrial units in the country. Moreover, the government also ensures establishment of large-scale manufacturing units and information technology zones under CPEC.
