Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives Karachi on day-long visit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived here on a day-long visit, where he is scheduled to meet different delegations of businessmen, traders and party leaders including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the provincial assembly.

Federal ministers Syed Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Faisal Vawda, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Ishrat Hussain and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi also accompanied the prime minister, PM Office media wing press release said.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet delegations of FPCCI, KCCI, Auto Parts Association, textile, leather, hosiery, towel manufacturing sector, agro food, fisheries, pharma sector, construction, Abad, cement, steel and pakistan stock exchange.

He would also hold meetings with party leadership and PTI's members of the Sindh assembly.