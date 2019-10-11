UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Calls Federal Cabinet Meeting On Oct 16

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called federal cabinet meeting on October 16 in PM secretariat.15 point agenda will be taken into consideration during the meeting.Federal Cabinet would be taken into confidence regarding PM's visit to China

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has called federal cabinet meeting on October 16 in PM secretariat.15 point agenda will be taken into consideration during the meeting.Federal Cabinet would be taken into confidence regarding PM's visit to China.Federal minister will present implementation report to PM on public interest projects.Country's overall political and economic condition would also be overviewed during the meeting.Appointment of chairman of Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources would be discussed during the meeting besides approval of blood transfusion authority employee's service regulation 2019.

Appointment of authority members under health regulation act would also be the part of agenda.Report on wheat resources and its prices will also be presented during cabinet meeting.Rules and regulations would be made for protection of steel state business and decision would also be taken against smuggling and illegal preparation of cigarette.Cabinet would also be apprised of reorganization and master plan of CDA Islamabad.

