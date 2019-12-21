Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar giving priority to far off areas

The Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was giving priority to the far off areas.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was giving priority to the far off areas.

Addressing a ceremony of school Healthy Nutrition and Care here the provincial minister said that beginning of School Health Nutrition program was the proof that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was believe in the progress and prosperity of the people living in down trodden areas.

Ansar Majeed said that in the Past, the health sector was totally neglected and Resultantly we had to face a number of problems in this sector adding that present government was making sure the provision of better facilities in health and other sectors and in this connection a vast net work of hospitals is being making sure.

Addressing the ceremony Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Usman Younas said that after taking historic steps against Dengue and Polio the present government was commencing unique program regarding the nourishment of children health.

He said that according to national nutrition Survey about 45% children were prey to food shortage adding that prior to that none of the government did not think about the child health.