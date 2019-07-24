Prime Minister Imran Khan condoles death of former Chinese PM Li Peng

Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended heartfelt condolences on passing away of former Chinese Prime Minister Li Peng, who played a great role in development and prosperity of China and for peace in the region

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended heartfelt condolences on passing away of former Chinese Prime Minister Li Peng, who played a great role in development and prosperity of China and for peace in the region.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr.

Muhammad Faisal said Li Peng was a true friend of Pakistan, who would be remembered for his outstanding contributions for strengthening traditional bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China.