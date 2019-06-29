Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to include Babar Awan in Federal Cabinet

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again decided to include Babar Awan in the federal cabinet.Babar Awan will be restored on his previous post for assistantto PM for parliamentary affairs

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again decided to include Babar Awan in the federal cabinet.Babar Awan will be restored on his previous post for assistantto PM for parliamentary affairs.Portfolio of Federal Minister for parliamentary affairs Azam Swati will be changed and now Babar Awan will be restored on the post.