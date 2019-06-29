UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Decides To Include Babar Awan In Federal Cabinet

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:05 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to include Babar Awan in Federal Cabinet

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again decided to include Babar Awan in the federal cabinet.Babar Awan will be restored on his previous post for assistantto PM for parliamentary affairs

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again decided to include Babar Awan in the federal cabinet.Babar Awan will be restored on his previous post for assistantto PM for parliamentary affairs.Portfolio of Federal Minister for parliamentary affairs Azam Swati will be changed and now Babar Awan will be restored on the post.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Babar Awan Post Cabinet

Recent Stories

National team performance in 1992 World Cup was ma ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan confident will avoid US sanctions over S-4 ..

1 minute ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

3 minutes ago

Budget not passed but bulldozed: Asif Zardari

3 minutes ago

Afghanistan bat in World Cup match against Pakista ..

3 minutes ago

Army Chief is pride of whole nation: Federal Mini ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.