Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates tree plantation campaign

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling.While addressing a seminar organised for the inauguration of Monsoon tree plantation campaign in Islamabad PM said that youth are the future of our country and we by making Pakistan clean and green can set an example for the worldPrime Minister Imran Khan has said that every Pakistani should make sure protection of his next generation by planting two saplings during Monsoon tree plantation campaign to be held on August 18.PM also congratulated advisor on climate change Malik Amin Saleem upon preparing a project for 10 billion tree plantation in the 5 years..The project of 1 billion trees in K-P was acknowledged on international level, PM said.In the beginning no one was ready to accept this but we did it, PM added.Forest in K-P has been increased 6.5 percent that was also acknowledged by international independent institute.We have faced timber mafia having political influence during which 10 youth of forest department were also martyred, PM said.He said this tree plantation campaign will have to become successful in other parts of the country too.

PM said that tree plantation is not an option but a need in order to save future of our children.PM also appealed Pakistanis to plant at least two saplings on August 18.This campaign will run for five years and if our government succeeds then future of our children will get better.PM also directed Amin Aslam to make public aware that where trees are being planted and which province is moving ahead in this work and which district is showing better province.He said due to lack of trees pollution has spread and diseases also erupted but after tree plantation pollution will be reduced.He said administration and institutions along with general public should take part during the tree plantation campaign starting on August 18.We are very lucky that 60 percent Pakistanis are below the age of 30 and when youths decide then they can do anything.Malik Amin Saleem said that if trees are not planted in Pakistan then temperature will be increased so much in the next 3 years.He said Pakistan has a successful model.He said planting 10 billion trees are necessary to save Pakistan from becoming desert and for this more than 2, 00,000 saplings are being distributed in Islamabad.