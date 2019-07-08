UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Summons Cabinet Meeting Today (Tuesday)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:38 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan summons cabinet meeting today (Tuesday)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) to discuss the six-point agenda

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) to discuss the six-point agenda.According to the agenda of the meeting, the premier will take the cabinet into confidence over his upcoming visit to the United States.The cabinet will be briefed on the foreign trips and medical expenses incurred by the head of states and parliamentarians from 2008 to-date.

The meeting will also discuss the on-arrival visa facility for Qatari citizens, while the reconstruction of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will also come under discussion.The cabinet will approve the transfer of different departments of information division to national heritage division and segregation of company secretary title from chief executive officer for Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited.The cabinet will review the political situation in the country and its strategy on opposition's protest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Company Visit United States Federal Investigation Agency Visa From Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz contacts Nasir Butt following judge A ..

21 minutes ago

Four more polio cases found in Pakistan

50 seconds ago

Shehbaz appears before accountability court in Ash ..

52 seconds ago

'Spider-Man' flies again, leading North America bo ..

55 seconds ago

Stevie Wonder tells London concert he will have a ..

57 seconds ago

People are not happy with Yasir Hussain kissing Iq ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.