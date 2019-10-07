Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to bring Pakistan, China closer

(@FahadShabbir)

The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China will bring Islamabad and Beijing closer and trigger the development of the CPEC, a business leader said Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China will bring Islamabad and Beijing closer and trigger the development of the CPEC, a business leader said Monday.The two-day visit of the Prime Minister scheduled on October 7th and 8th will support the biggest developmental project of the world which has been stalled due to host of reasons, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.

He said that CPEC was hit by scarcity of resources with the government while the bureaucracy was also sitting on file due to fear of the National Accountability Bureau.Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the fear of NAB has not only delayed CPEC but the whole economy for which poor masses are paying the price.He lauded the role of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce Mirza Ali Afridi who are trying to infuse confidence in the business community.