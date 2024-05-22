Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif To Visit UAE On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 10:49 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers of his cabinet, on Thursday, will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

This will be the prime minister’s first visit to the UAE since his election.

During the visit, the prime minister is expected to meet President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

“The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE with special focus on trade and investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to hold meetings with other Emirati dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan and the UAE have long-standing fraternal relations deep rooted in religio-cultural affinity. Frequent high-level exchanges form a distinguishing feature of brotherly ties between the two countries.

“The Prime Minister’s visit marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE,” it was further added.

