Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Visits Independence Monument In Tashkent

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 09:24 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Independence Monument in Tashkent

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid a solemn visit to the iconic Independence Monument here as part of his official trip to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid a solemn visit to the iconic Independence Monument here as part of his official trip to Uzbekistan.

“The visit underscores the shared historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, while reaffirming the commitment to deepening bilateral relations,” PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the prime minister laid a floral wreath at the monument, a symbol of Uzbekistan’s rich history and its journey toward sovereignty.

He also expressed his admiration for Uzbekistan’s progress and resilience, drawing parallels with Pakistan’s own struggle for independence and development.

“The Independence Monument stands as a testament to the courage and determination of the Uzbek people. Pakistan and Uzbekistan share a common vision for peace, prosperity, and regional connectivity.

This visit is a reminder of our shared values and the need to work together for a brighter future,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

On the occasion, the prime minister was also briefed about the 3000 year history of Uzbek nation and its heroes.

The visit to the monument would follow a series of high-level meetings with Uzbek officials, focusing on enhancing trade, energy cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

Both nations are committed to bolster regional connectivity and economic integration.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Uzbekistan marks a significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. The trip is expected to yield new agreements in areas such as agriculture, regional connectivity, technology, and education, further solidifying the bond between Pakistan and Uzbekistan,” it was further added.

