Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Convenes Federal Cabinet Meeting On July 02

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:03 PM

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has convened important meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday to consider 11-point agenda

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has convened important meeting of the Federal cabinet on Tuesday to consider 11-point agenda.Meeting of federal cabinet will take place in PM House on Tuesday July 2.

The cabinet will take decision about the prize bonds worth Rs 40000 besides giving yes nod on welfare bill for senior citizens of Islamabad.

Matters related to change in Islamabad master plan and shifting of hospitals from provinces to federation will also come under consideration.Cabinet will also review implementation of Hajj policy-2019.

