Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Directs To Immediately Fill 129,301 Vacant Posts In Federal Ministries, Divisions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:39 PM

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan directs to immediately fill 129,301 vacant posts in federal ministries, divisions

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has directed to immediately fill the vacancies in federal ministeries and divisions in four months for smooth working of the system

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has directed to immediately fill the vacancies in Federal ministeries and divisions in four months for smooth working of the system.

According to details, the directives were issued after he was informed about the 129,301 vacant positions in different government departments.Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the PM had ordered to dispose of the pending case against the government officials as per rules and regulations.

