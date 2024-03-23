Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail Discuss Balochistan Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 10:22 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a meeting with leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan Jaffer Khan Mandokhail
During the meeting, they discussed matters related to PML (N) Balochistan and the overall political situation in the country.
