Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail Discuss Balochistan Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a meeting with leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan Jaffer Khan Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a meeting with leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan Jaffer Khan Mandokhail.

During the meeting, they discussed matters related to PML (N) Balochistan and the overall political situation in the country.

