Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) To Launch 'Youth Empowerment Scheme' For Women And Disable Rural Youth

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:01 PM

Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) to launch 'Youth Empowerment Scheme' for women and disable rural youth

In a bid to empower women, disable and rural youth, Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) has planned to launch Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES)

According to an official they would be facilitated through incubation for self-Employment and Direct Cash.

According to an official they would be facilitated through incubation for self-Employment and Direct Cash.

He said in collaboration with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), the business Incubation for self-Employment (BISE) model, asset transfer along with skills training, business development support and financial assistance through a credit revolving fund for business enhancement would be provided.

He said that for skilful youth a grant will be provided for establishing a small business to use their expertise according to their own desire.

He said our main focus was on the marginalized segments of youth and to empower youth to enable them creative work to sustain their future.

He said this revolutionary initiative of the government will greatly benefit youths to utilize their hidden talent for themselves and for obviously progress of the country.

