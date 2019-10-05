Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to PM likely to be made Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ):The federal government on Saturday placed the services of Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to Prime Minster of Pakistan Muhammad Ali at the disposal of Government of Punjab. Muhammad Ali is likely to be posted as Deputy Commissioner of Lahore or Faisalabad.

The officer had also served as PSO to caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk. Previously, he had served as Assistant Commissioner in Khyber Pakhunkhwa as well as Islamabad Capital Territory Administration when he had effectively handled law and order situations in the capital city during 2011 and 2014.

He contributed to the digitalization and preparation of Citizen Charter in Islamabad administration. Muhammad Ali had strictly enforced minimum wages and labour laws as Director Labor.

While serving as Registrar Housing Societies, he introduced reforms in the housing societies and authored Islamabad Cooperative Societies Rules, 2018 that replaced century old rules. The new law introduced strict controls, transparent audit, effective inspections, and ensured recovery of billions due to speedy disposal of cases.