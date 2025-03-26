Open Menu

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Visits Mayo Hospital, Inspects Patient Services

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 08:26 PM

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday conducted a four-hour-long surprise visit to Mayo Hospital to inspect medical facilities and patient care

Additional Secretary of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Ashfaq-ur-Rehman, accompanied him during the visit.

The minister interacted with patients in the OPD and assessed the quality of healthcare services. He also visited key hospital departments, including the Chief Minister’s Complaint Counter, Pediatrics, Oncology, CCTV Room, Medicine Store, Neurosciences, Blood Bank, and Cardiology. The Additional Secretary reviewed complaints registered at the Chief Minister’s Complaint Counter and contacted the complainants for feedback.

Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, CEO Professor Haroon Hamid, MS Dr. Ehtesham-ul-Haq, and other senior officials were present during the visit. The minister instructed hospital authorities to ensure cleanliness and improve service standards. Later, he chaired an emergency meeting at Mayo Hospital to discuss necessary reforms.

Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that government hospitals are being monitored through regular and surprise visits. He stressed the need for improved patient care and directed hospitals to display medicine lists and duty rosters prominently. "Every effort is being made to enhance the conditions of public hospitals," he stated.

