Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai Assures Digital Lab For College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday visited Chaman Degree Girls College

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday visited Chaman Degree Girls College.

DC Chaman and the college principal were also present.

Jan Achakzai announced the establishment of a digital lab and assured of providing 50 laptops to the students.

APP/ask

