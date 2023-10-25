Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai assures digital lab for college

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday visited Chaman Degree Girls College.

DC Chaman and the college principal were also present.

Jan Achakzai announced the establishment of a digital lab and assured of providing 50 laptops to the students.

