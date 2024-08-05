- Home
Provincial Minister For Communication And Works Suhaib Ahmed Bharth Inspects Road Project
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 06:42 PM
Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Suhaib Ahmed Bharth inspected work of an under-construction road, here on Monday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Suhaib Ahmed Bharth inspected work of an under-construction road, here on Monday.
Senior officers of the highway authority briefed the minister regarding the construction of 16-km road.
The minister said the government was striving hard to provide the best travel facilities to the masses.
