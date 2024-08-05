Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Suhaib Ahmed Bharth inspects road project

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Suhaib Ahmed Bharth inspected work of an under-construction road, here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Suhaib Ahmed Bharth inspected work of an under-construction road, here on Monday.

Senior officers of the highway authority briefed the minister regarding the construction of 16-km road.

The minister said the government was striving hard to provide the best travel facilities to the masses.