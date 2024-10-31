- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora extends greetings to Hindu community ..
Provincial Minister For Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora Extends Greetings To Hindu Community On Diwali
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community around the world on the occasion of Diwali
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community around the world on the occasion of Diwali.
He said, "The festival symbolises light, joy and love, reminding us of the importance of our faith and culture."
The minister further emphasised, "This day reminds us of the significance of unity, brotherhood, and peace.
We should all strive to live together with love and respect for one another."
Ramesh Arora assured that the Punjab government is committed to protecting the rights of minorities and shares in the joys of the Hindu community. He conveyed his best wishes for a prosperous and joyous Diwali to all members of the Hindu community and expressed hope that this festival brings happiness to everyone. He also called on all citizens to light the lamp of love, peace, and prosperity this Diwali.
Recent Stories
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA
DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals
Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district
PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..
Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ
Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign
PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs
Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew
Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots
Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA18 seconds ago
-
Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ17 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala17 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign17 minutes ago
-
PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq7 minutes ago
-
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs7 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots7 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed8 minutes ago
-
Wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas be completed by mid Nov8 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 3 outlaws :1250g hashish recovered3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates newly elected PBA's officials3 minutes ago