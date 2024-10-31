Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora Extends Greetings To Hindu Community On Diwali

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community around the world on the occasion of Diwali

He said, "The festival symbolises light, joy and love, reminding us of the importance of our faith and culture."

The minister further emphasised, "This day reminds us of the significance of unity, brotherhood, and peace.

We should all strive to live together with love and respect for one another."

Ramesh Arora assured that the Punjab government is committed to protecting the rights of minorities and shares in the joys of the Hindu community. He conveyed his best wishes for a prosperous and joyous Diwali to all members of the Hindu community and expressed hope that this festival brings happiness to everyone. He also called on all citizens to light the lamp of love, peace, and prosperity this Diwali.

