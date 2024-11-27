- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora lays foundation-stone for cons ..
Provincial Minister For Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora Lays Foundation-stone For Construction Of Gurdwara
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Wednesday said that the support of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in protecting the rights of minorities was exemplary
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Wednesday said that the support of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in protecting the rights of minorities was exemplary.
The Sikh community was grateful to the Punjab government for providing funds for the restoration and renovation of deserted gurdwaras. He expressed these views during his visit to Gurdwara Khara Sahib in the village of Mato Bhayke near Nowshera Warkana.
The minister and others laid the foundation for the construction work and also offered prayers in accordance with their religious practices.
Upon the arrival of the minister and his team at Gurdwara Khara Sahib, they were warmly welcomed. Regarding the dilapidated condition of the gurdwara, Ramesh Singh said that the provincial government was taking steps to revitalise inactive gurdwaras. A project for the construction of rooms within the gurdwara complex at Mato Bhayke had also been initiated with provincial government funds, he added.
Sikh pilgrims from the United States and other countries, including Sardar Barjinder Singh, Deputy Administrator of the Department of Auqaf, Sameera Rizvi, Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Warkana, Javed Hussain Pirzada and other administrative and police officials were present.
Recent Stories
Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD
Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers
Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters
KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan
Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..
Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..
KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects
AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of ..
Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process on merit
Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws through official machinery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers2 minutes ago
-
Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters12 minutes ago
-
KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facilities to business com ..13 minutes ago
-
Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti16 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Kurram situation16 minutes ago
-
KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects16 minutes ago
-
AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of primary school in Ch ..7 minutes ago
-
Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process on merit7 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws through official machinery7 minutes ago
-
376 individuals fined Rs 0.6m over causing smog in 24 hours7 minutes ago