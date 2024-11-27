Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora lays foundation-stone for construction of Gurdwara

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Wednesday said that the support of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in protecting the rights of minorities was exemplary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Wednesday said that the support of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in protecting the rights of minorities was exemplary.

The Sikh community was grateful to the Punjab government for providing funds for the restoration and renovation of deserted gurdwaras. He expressed these views during his visit to Gurdwara Khara Sahib in the village of Mato Bhayke near Nowshera Warkana.

The minister and others laid the foundation for the construction work and also offered prayers in accordance with their religious practices.

Upon the arrival of the minister and his team at Gurdwara Khara Sahib, they were warmly welcomed. Regarding the dilapidated condition of the gurdwara, Ramesh Singh said that the provincial government was taking steps to revitalise inactive gurdwaras. A project for the construction of rooms within the gurdwara complex at Mato Bhayke had also been initiated with provincial government funds, he added.

Sikh pilgrims from the United States and other countries, including Sardar Barjinder Singh, Deputy Administrator of the Department of Auqaf, Sameera Rizvi, Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Warkana, Javed Hussain Pirzada and other administrative and police officials were present.