Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Punjab, Ramesh Singh Arora meets Nepal Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Punjab, Ramesh Singh Arora, held an important meeting with the Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari, at his camp office here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Punjab, Ramesh Singh Arora, held an important meeting with the Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari, at his camp office here on Monday.

During the meeting, the focus was on promoting measures to protect minorities in Punjab and enhancing interfaith harmony and cooperation.

Both emphasised the importance of fostering mutual understanding and respect among various religious communities.

The Ambassador Adhikari highlighted Nepal's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote peace and tolerance, while also showcasing Nepal's rich history of religious and cultural diversity.

The provincial minister appreciated Nepal's continued efforts to promote regional cooperation and underscored the role of religious leaders in strengthening the relations between the two countries. Highlighting the ongoing initiatives in Punjab, he mentioned that the PML-N government is ensuring all possible measures to protect religious minorities.

For the first time in history, a record budget has been allocated for minorities, and Minority Day on 11 August was marked in the Punjab Assembly, creating a unique precedent. He further said that steps are being taken to eliminate the sense of deprivation among minorities by reserving quotas in jobs and increasing quotas for minority youth in higher educational institutions, along with a significant increase in scholarships.

The Nepalese Ambassador praised the efforts of the Punjab government and expressed hope that in the future, they will continue to collaborate to improve the welfare of minorities and ensure the protection of minority rights.

The Ambassador of Nepal also presented a traditional handkerchief and Karpan to the provincial minister.

Secretary Human Rights, Rai Ali Bahadur, and other relevant individuals were also present.