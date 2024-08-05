Provincial Minister for transport Bilal Akbar Khan reviews facilities at bus stands

Provincial Minister for transport Bilal Akbar Khan visited Khanewal and inspected bus stands to review facilities being provided to passengers and other arrangements on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for transport Bilal Akbar Khan visited Khanewal and inspected bus stands to review facilities being provided to passengers and other arrangements on Monday.

During his visit the minister said that he himself was visiting bus stands across the province in order to ensure implementation of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives regarding arrangements for public

facilitation.

He said that transporters have been directed to avoid charging extra fare from the passengers otherwise stern action would be taken against them.

He directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari to make a comprehensive plan for construction of general bus stand in the city. He said that CM Punjab has directed transport department to make bus stands at Tehsil level across the province as per the international standard.

Bilal Akbar khan said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) believed in practical work and striving hard to provide maximum relief to masses for bringing ease in their lives. He said that there would be progress and development in the province soon under the leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the provincial government introducing a solar scheme soon for public facilitation. He also inaugurated a water filtration plant the bus stands situated at Lahore Morr.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Usama Fazal, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

