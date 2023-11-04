Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieved at death of PFSA DG Ashraf Tahir

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Director General (DG) Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Dr Muhammad Ashraf Tahir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Director General (DG) Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Dr Muhammad Ashraf Tahir.

In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.

The CM, while paying tribute to the valuable services of the late DG acknowledged that Dr Ashraf Tahir rendered unparalleled services at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency. His services for the PFSA would be remembered for a long period of time.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.