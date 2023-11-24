Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqviorders strict measures against building owners violating parking rules

Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, chairing a meeting of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) here on Friday, ordered strict measures against plaza and building owners found in violation of parking rules and regulations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, chairing a meeting of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) here on Friday, ordered strict measures against plaza and building owners found in violation of parking rules and regulations.

The meeting emphasized strict actions against those breaching parking agreements, imposing fines equivalent to 0.5 percent of the DC property rate for violators. Additionally, building owners failing to open parking facilities within the stipulated period would face fines of Rs. 10,000 per kanal.

To ensure effective implementation of parking agreements, the meeting approved amendments to the LDA Building and Zoning Rules and Regulations. Addressing traffic issues in Lahore, preliminary approval was granted to construct U-turns and slip roads at seven intersections. Prior to final approval, a temporary exercise will be conducted, evaluating traffic flow through the installation of temporary barriers.

Camp establishments at 32 locations in Lahore underscore a committed effort to permanently eradicate temporary encroachments, as disclosed in the meeting.

Measures to enhance road infrastructure at 26 locations, including the construction of protected U-turn between Canal Road Harbanspura and Jallo, gained approval.

A significant move involved approving steps to entrust the management of Johar Town's hockey stadium to the private sector, aimed at promoting hockey. The reconstitution of Promotion Committees for TEPA was also approved. Furthermore, the lease of Lahore Global Village to the Punjab Central business District Authority received approval.

In a bid to address illegal commercial land use under the jurisdiction of the Lahore Development Authority, penalties were sanctioned. The meeting also approved the procurement of consultant services for the commercialization of nine roads in Lahore. Amendments to the LDA Rules 2020 for permission of petrol pump and freight terminal in the transportation zone were also approved.

Participating in the meeting were Provincial Local Government and Information Minister Amir Mir, Provincial Advisor sports Wahab Riaz, and Secretaries of Housing, Finance, Local Government, Communication & Works, along with board members of the LDA Authority.

