Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Station, Gymkhana, E-library In Pindi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 07:18 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Metro Bus Saskath Road Station, Gymkhana and Allama Iqbal e- Library in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
The Saskath Road Metro Station was badly damaged during an arson being committed in the 9th May incidents. On the direction of CM, repair and renovation of the station has been undertaken, said a handout issued here.
Mohsin Naqvi visited the Saskath Road Metro Station and conversed with the staff members present at the ticket counter. CM while appreciating rehabilitation work of the Metro station apprised that 10 thousand citizens commute on the Metro Bus service from the Saskath Road station daily. The station has been reopened for the passengers after undertaking its repair and renovation work at the cost of rupees 100 million. The repair and renovation work of the Metro station has been completed in 45 days. Electric control panels, main power supply, new lights and fans have been installed at the Metro station.
Mohsin Naqvi reviewed facilities being provided in the Rawalpindi Gymkhana and played snooker as well. Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and Secretaries also played snooker and table tennis. CM lauded the quality of construction work and provision of facilities at the Gymkhana and revealed that not a single penny of the Punjab government has been spent in its construction.
Library and restaurant facility is also available besides provision of all sports courts. He visited the upgraded Allama Iqbal e- Library at Liaquat Bagh and communicated with the students who came for reading in the library and inquired about the provision of facilities. Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the youth are the bright future of Pakistan adding that they should undertake their studies with a great amount of hard work.Provision of internet facility along with computers are also available in the library. Male and female students can acquire the latest education and knowledge through the e- system learning. A separate place has been allocated for the male and female students to enable them to make their preparations so as to participate in the competitive examinations. More than 50 thousand books are available in the library out of which approximately 800 books are being provided to make a preparation for the competitive examinations.
Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Doctor Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Doctor Jamal Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D board, Secretaries of C&W, Local government, Health, Industries, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.
