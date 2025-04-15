Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Condoles Death Of Malik Imtiaz Bherth

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 09:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Malik Imtiaz Bherth, uncle of Provincial Minister Malik Sohaib Bherth.

In her message, the chief minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace, as well as strength and patience for the family to bear this irreparable loss.

