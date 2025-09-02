Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over demise of senior actor Anwar Ali

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 07:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of senior actor Anwar Ali.

In her condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. She also paid rich tributes to Anwar Ali for his invaluable contributions to the field of art and culture.

