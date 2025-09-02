- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over demise of senior actor Anwar Ali
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Actor Anwar Ali
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 07:49 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of senior actor Anwar Ali
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of senior actor Anwar Ali.
In her condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. She also paid rich tributes to Anwar Ali for his invaluable contributions to the field of art and culture.
Recent Stories
Health dept extends medical relief to flood victims on CM’s directives
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reviews rescue, ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over demise of senior actor A ..
Court adjourns hearing of bail plea filed by PTI founder’s nephew until Sept 4
Pakistan attaches immense importance to its ties with Russia: PM
One killed, two injured in Khyber roof collapse
PFA seals ketchup unit, dairy shops, 3 FIRs registered
PM reviews flood situation from Beijing, orders swift relief measures
Relief camp established at vulnerable Kalyan point on Indus river
FESCO launches emergency power restoration in flood-hit areas of Punjab, KP
Kalash Marriage Bill termed as historic breakthrough for religious harmony
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health dept extends medical relief to flood victims on CM’s directives2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reviews rescue, relief measures in ..2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over demise of senior actor Anwar Ali2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of bail plea filed by PTI founder’s nephew until Sept 42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan attaches immense importance to its ties with Russia: PM2 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Khyber roof collapse4 minutes ago
-
PFA seals ketchup unit, dairy shops, 3 FIRs registered4 minutes ago
-
PM reviews flood situation from Beijing, orders swift relief measures4 minutes ago
-
Relief camp established at vulnerable Kalyan point on Indus river4 minutes ago
-
FESCO launches emergency power restoration in flood-hit areas of Punjab, KP4 minutes ago
-
Kalash Marriage Bill termed as historic breakthrough for religious harmony12 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities12 minutes ago