- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced visit to Govt Pilot S ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Surprises Students With Unannounced Visit To Govt Pilot School
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to Govt Pilot Secondary Girls School Wadhat Colony here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to Govt Pilot Secondary Girls School Wadhat Colony here on Monday.
She quietly sat with the students in the class, which surprised and
pleased the students upon seeing the CM among them. An urdu revision
test was being conducted in the eighth class; the CM asked the students
about the titles of their essays. She sat with a student Noor Fatima at her
desk and conversed with her. Maryam Nawaz praised the student for giving
the correct answer.
The CM encouraged the students to keep their classrooms clean upon seeing
an empty wrapper and asked the teacher to continue with the test and teaching
work. She inquired from the students about their issues and necessities; to which
the students demanded improvement in the library, lab and arrangements for
events in the school.
The CM visited the examination centers for the tenth-grade board exams and
quietly inspected the examination process. She stopped officials from disturbing
the students.
The CM visited other sections of the eighth class where glasses of the classroom
doors were broken and the walls were damp. She went to the library, biology lab
and sports room.
She also visited the school stadium and directed to improve it.
Maryam Nawaz took photos with the position holders of board games and
gave them autographs. The CM also took a group photo at the request of
the school staff; noted her impressions in the visitor's book and appreciated
the interaction with the students.
Former senator Pervez Rasheed, assembly member Sania Ashiq, chief secretary
and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House
Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case
PSL 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip
Delegation from Uganda embarks on five-day study visit to BISP office
Karachi Kings leave for Islamabad
Governor SBP inaugurates 1st edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary cel ..
Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library3 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House3 minutes ago
-
Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case3 minutes ago
-
Delegation from Uganda embarks on five-day study visit to BISP office37 minutes ago
-
1st national immigration, welfare policy in its final stages: Dr. Arshad Mahmood1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz sees off outgoing PM after farewell, guard of honour1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House1 hour ago
-
Bridge collapse and drowning tragedy in IIOJK: four dead, one missing1 hour ago
-
Lecture on translation significance held at USB1 hour ago
-
Hindu pilgrims to arrive for Shivratri on March 62 hours ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations2 hours ago