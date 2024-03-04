Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced visit to Govt Pilot School

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 06:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to Govt Pilot Secondary Girls School Wadhat Colony here on Monday.

She quietly sat with the students in the class, which surprised and

pleased the students upon seeing the CM among them. An urdu revision

test was being conducted in the eighth class; the CM asked the students

about the titles of their essays. She sat with a student Noor Fatima at her

desk and conversed with her. Maryam Nawaz praised the student for giving

the correct answer.

The CM encouraged the students to keep their classrooms clean upon seeing

an empty wrapper and asked the teacher to continue with the test and teaching

work. She inquired from the students about their issues and necessities; to which

the students demanded improvement in the library, lab and arrangements for

events in the school.

The CM visited the examination centers for the tenth-grade board exams and

quietly inspected the examination process. She stopped officials from disturbing

the students.

The CM visited other sections of the eighth class where glasses of the classroom

doors were broken and the walls were damp. She went to the library, biology lab

and sports room.

She also visited the school stadium and directed to improve it.

Maryam Nawaz took photos with the position holders of board games and

gave them autographs. The CM also took a group photo at the request of

the school staff; noted her impressions in the visitor's book and appreciated

the interaction with the students.

Former senator Pervez Rasheed, assembly member Sania Ashiq, chief secretary

and others were also present.

