Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Vows Equal Opportunities For Less Privileged Students To Study Abroad
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her commitment to providing equal opportunities for students from less privileged backgrounds to pursue education abroad.
The CM presided over a meeting in which Secretary Higher Education Commission Dr. Farrukh Naveed gave a comprehensive briefing about the youth scholarship program.
A briefing was also given on Honehar Merit Programme, Special Quota, Chief Minister PhD program and principle approval was granted in this regard.
The CM also sought a report about the government universities in Punjab.
As many as 500 scholarships will be awarded for doing PhD in 20 disciplines.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Nosheen Adnan, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Finance, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), Chairman Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), Chairman Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) Dr. Mjad Saqib and others attended the meeting.
