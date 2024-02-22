Open Menu

Punjab Food Authority (PAF) Imposes Rs 300,000 Fine On Hotel, Confectionary Unit

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 05:34 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PAF) Director General (DG) Asim Javed ordered a grand operation against substandard food points on Kashmir Road Sialkot on Thursday and a teams imposed Rs 300,000 cumulative fine on a hotel and a confectionary production unit.

The PFA team discards 900 litres of milk, and more than one maund of substandard edibles on the spot. The DG said fine was imposed due to poor storage system, dirty washing area, and unhygienic working environment at the production area. He said the food safety teams also witnessed presence of cockroaches and rat droppings in the production area.

