Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Reaffirms Commitment To Quality, Transparency In Hospitals Revamping Project

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has emphasized that there will be no compromise on quality and transparency in the ongoing hospitals revamping project across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has emphasized that there will be no compromise on quality and transparency in the ongoing hospitals revamping project across the province.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Friday.

During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the recent progress at Jinnah Hospital Lahore, where several key units, including the Peads Emergency, Surgical Unit Two, ICU First Floor, Medical Unit Two, Eye Ward, CCU Second Floor, and Gynecology Ward, among others, have undergone significant revamping. He reiterated the government's commitment to prioritizing the completion of these projects to enhance the convenience and care for patients at government hospitals.

To expedite the completion of the revamping at Jinnah Hospital Lahore, the minister directed contractors to increase their work pace by operating in two shifts. He also instructed the concerned officers to maintain strict and continuous oversight of the ongoing projects in all government hospitals to ensure timely and quality completion.

The meeting included a detailed review of the progress by the concerned officers, contractor, and XEN. Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Asghar Naqi, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Kashif Jahangir, Dr. Shabbir Chaudhry, along with other officers and contractors, were also present at the meeting.

