Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Stresses Research, Transparency In Medical Universities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique underscored the Punjab government's commitment to fostering quality research and maintaining transparency in the financial management of medical universities across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique underscored the Punjab government's commitment to fostering quality research and maintaining transparency in the financial management of medical universities across the province.

He was presiding over the 16th Syndicate Meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education on Friday.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the Punjab government’s ongoing support for quality education within government medical institutions. He confirmed all resolutions made in the previous, 15th Syndicate meeting, and announced that the revised budget for the financial year 2023-24, as well as the budget for 2024-25, had been approved.

Key decisions made included the allocation of funds from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the 2023-24 fiscal year, approval of expenses from the previous year, and authorization for the procurement of medicines and medical equipment for affiliated hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital, and BBH Hospital.

Parliamentary Secretary Zia Ullah Shah, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Sidra Saleem, Deputy Secretary Budget Hamad ul-Rab, and other key officials were in attendance. Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Muhammad Umar, along with faculty and syndicate members, also participated in the meeting via video link.

