Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 78 accused last week

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 78 accused including three proclaimed offenders (POs) during an operation on the highways last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 78 accused including three proclaimed offenders (POs) during an operation on the highways last week.

According to PHP spokesman, the officials also recovered 11,380-gram marijuana, 698 littres of liquor, two rifles, 12 magazines, 15 pistols and 1,021 bullets from them.

The officials handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for further legal action.