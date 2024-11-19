Open Menu

Punjab Minister For Agriculture And Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Reviews Progress On CM's Initiatives For Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews progress on CM's initiatives for farmers

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress on the Chief Minister Punjab’s Kissan Card, Green Tractor Program, conversion of tube wells to solar energy, establishment of model agri-malls, and provision of super seeders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress on the Chief Minister Punjab’s Kissan Card, Green Tractor Program, conversion of tube wells to solar energy, establishment of model agri-malls, and provision of super seeders.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister emphasised that Kissan Card is a historic, farmer-friendly initiative by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. So far, applications from 1.4 million farmers have been received, and the Bank of Punjab has approved 495,000 applications after scrutiny. Through the Chief Minister’s Kissan Card, agricultural inputs worth Rs21 billion have been purchased across the province. From tomorrow, farmers will also be able to withdraw 30 per cent cash through the Kissan Card. The minister added that the Agriculture Department is closely monitoring the purchase process through the Farmers' Card, and to date, 94 per cent of fertilizers have been purchased through it. Any dealer overcharging for agricultural inputs using the Kissan Card will face legal action. Farmers can contact Agricultural Helpline at 0800-17000 for any complaints regarding the Kissan Card.

In the meeting, the minister directed a thorough monitoring of the procurement process via the Kissan Card, particularly for seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural medicines, to prevent artificial shortages or price hikes. Strict actions were ordered against any dealers found overcharging. Kirmani stressed the need to publicise the availability and affordability of fertilizers, seeds, and other inputs for the current wheat cultivation season on social media.

Under the Chief Minister's Green Tractor Program, allotment letters have been issued to 9,253 out of the 9,500 successful farmers. Farmers are required to deposit their share of payment at Bank of Punjab branches by December 5 to receive their tractors.

The minister added that 65 per cent of successful applicants in the programme’s balloting were small-scale farmers.

In a briefing, the minister was informed that under the Chief Minister's Solarisation of Tube Wells Programme, 8,000 electric and diesel-operated tube wells across the province will be converted to solar systems. Farmers who were unable to submit digital applications can visit the irrigation offices to apply. The CM Punjab has approved Rs2.5 billion for the programme, with quotas allocated at the district level and balloting to be conducted accordingly.

Under the Chief Minister's Smog Control Program, 984 super seeders have already been provided to farmers this year. Through the use of these super seeders, over 54,000 acres of paddy residue has been scientifically managed. By July 2025, an additional 4,000 super seeders will be provided to farmers to prevent the burning of paddy fields.

Under the Chief Minister's project for promoting the cultivation of tomatoes and onions in the province, the seasonal cultivation target for onions has been achieved, while tomato cultivation has exceeded the target area. Off-season cultivation of tomatoes and onions has also surpassed its target. Progress is continuing according to schedule for the establishment of agri-malls. Following this, the minister reviewed the progress on the CM’s special package for wheat cultivation in the province.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu reiterated that the timelines for the Chief Minister’s Kissan Package are being followed rigorously. In the context of wheat cultivation, agricultural extension staff, university students, and interns have been mobilized to meet the planting target. He emphasized that every effort must be made to achieve this goal.

Additional Agriculture Secretary (Planning) Captain (R) Waqas Rashid, Directors General of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Malik Muhammad Akram, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and other relevant officials were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Social Media Agriculture Visit Rashid Progress Price July December Bank Of Punjab From Wheat Share Billion Million Tomatoes

Recent Stories

43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes aft ..

43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million

8 minutes ago
 Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspir ..

Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspiring Fans at SIBF 2024

8 minutes ago
 Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 w ..

Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and ..

8 minutes ago
 COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'march ..

COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'marching orders'

3 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan ..

Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan during CoP29

13 minutes ago
 European stocks slide on fears of Russia-Ukraine e ..

European stocks slide on fears of Russia-Ukraine escalation

13 minutes ago
Governor SBP underscores the need to support women ..

Governor SBP underscores the need to support women entrepreneurs

13 minutes ago
 Najy Benhassine calls on MPA Sadiq Sanjarani

Najy Benhassine calls on MPA Sadiq Sanjarani

14 minutes ago
 No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

2 hours ago
 Palestinian Authority says 3 Palestinians killed i ..

Palestinian Authority says 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid

3 minutes ago
 No document from UAE govt on visa restrictions on ..

No document from UAE govt on visa restrictions on Pakistanis: Embassy

3 minutes ago
 G20 leaders talk climate, wars -- and brace for Tr ..

G20 leaders talk climate, wars -- and brace for Trump's return

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan