Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir orders hospitals to maintain essential stock of smog-related medicines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Wednesday that all hospitals in the province must maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines for treating smog-related health issues
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Wednesday that all hospitals in the province must maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines for treating smog-related health issues.
He made these remarks while addressing an emergency meeting here, convened on the directives of Punjab chief minister, following a session, chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.
The meeting reviewed the availability of crucial smog-related medicines, including anti-allergy drugs, inhalers, antibiotics, cough syrups, nasal drops, eye drops, masks, and medications for fever and pain relief. Khawaja Imran Nazir stressed that there must be no shortage of these essential supplies, especially in cities most affected by smog.
He directed the Drug Control Department to promptly contact relevant pharmaceutical companies if any shortage of smog-related medications arises, ensuring a swift response to maintain sufficient supplies. The minister also instructed that hospitals and markets regularly check medicine stock levels to guarantee ample availability.
Additionally, Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasised the importance of daily data sharing on individuals affected by smog-related illnesses, aiding in proactive measures and resource allocation.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary of Drug Control Dr. Qalandar Khan, Director General of Drug Control Muhammad Sohail, Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Saleemi, and Secretary of the Punjab Quality Control board Dr. Munawar Hayat.
