Open Menu

Punjab Minister For Specialized Healthcare And Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafiqu Stresses Robust Monitoring For Transparency, Patient Satisfaction

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafiqu stresses robust monitoring for transparency, patient satisfaction

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique has emphasized the need for a robust monitoring system to ensure transparency, service quality, and patient satisfaction across healthcare initiatives in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique has emphasized the need for a robust monitoring system to ensure transparency, service quality, and patient satisfaction across healthcare initiatives in the province.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) on Thursday, where he chaired a meeting to review the implementation and monitoring mechanisms of the Chief Minister’s Special Initiatives on Transplant and Dialysis Programs.

During the meeting, the Minister was briefed on the current status of these initiatives as well as the implementation of the health insurance program in Punjab. Officials from PHIMC presented details on the monitoring framework, service delivery oversight, and patient facilitation strategies being applied under various flagship healthcare programs.

The Minister underscored the importance of ensuring that patients are fully supported and facilitated at empaneled hospitals. He directed the PHIMC team to promptly address any issues faced by beneficiaries and enhance responsiveness to patients’ needs.

He further instructed the company to identify and pursue areas for improvement while continuously strengthening the health insurance model to align it with the evolving healthcare demands of the people of Punjab.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Minister stated, “Providing accessible, high-quality healthcare is our priority. Every step must be taken to uphold service standards and deliver meaningful outcomes for the people.”

Recent Stories

Public complaint promptly addressed by AC Pasrur

Public complaint promptly addressed by AC Pasrur

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani AI specialist gains global recognition f ..

Pakistani AI specialist gains global recognition for practical business solution ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC grants two more weeks for comments in PECA ca ..

IHC grants two more weeks for comments in PECA case

2 minutes ago
 Five cases registered against Junaid Akbar: IHC to ..

Five cases registered against Junaid Akbar: IHC told

2 minutes ago
 CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala

CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala

2 minutes ago
 2 female students killed in train accident

2 female students killed in train accident

2 minutes ago
Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super ..

Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super League Team Visit KIU

2 minutes ago
 Education board sets new standards in exams

Education board sets new standards in exams

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 billion

6 minutes ago
 King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successf ..

King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s f ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah to host 7th edition of ‘Come On Kerala’ in May

16 minutes ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for E ..

Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for Eid Al Adha season

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan