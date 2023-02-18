Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) organises sports festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) here Saturday organised a sports festival in which the team of Old Campus Zalmi defeated the Controller Kings team in the final. cricket matches were played between four teams consisting of officers from different departments at the Sports Festival in which Registrar Qalandar, IT United, Old Campus Zalmi and Controller Kings competed.

Speaking on the occasion, President PUOWA Jalil Tariq said that university officers work hard day and night and the purpose of organising such sports activities was to provide entertainment opportunities for them. The ceremony was attended by Registrar Muhammad Tasneem Kamran, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz and other officials.