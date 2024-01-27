Open Menu

Punjab University (PU), Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) Ink MoU

Published January 27, 2024

Punjab University (PU), Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) ink MoU

Punjab University (PU) Institute of Punjabi & Cultural Studies and Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) Centre for Languages & Translations Studies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to stride towards fostering cooperation in education and research

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at PU VC’s office, said a press release issued on Saturday. PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, AIOU VC Dr Nasir Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Ghulam Moeen-ud-Din Nizami, Director Institute of Punjabi & Cultural Studies Prof Dr Nabila Rehman and others were present.

According to the MoU, both institutions will collaborate in various areas for enriching the academic experiences of students and faculty. The instructions will jointly work on research projects, seminars, conferences, workshops, publications and sharing data to facilitate faculty and students.

PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated both institutions and hoped that the MoU would bring positive results.

