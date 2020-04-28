UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Facilitation Centre: 63 Complaints Addressed In Seven Days

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Facilitation Centre: 63 complaints addressed in seven days

The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), during last seven days received 153 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 63

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last seven days received 153 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 63.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation centre received 67 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 25 were resolved, whereas out of 57 complaints regarding water supply 23 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 29 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 15 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Centre to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

