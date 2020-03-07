UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja Holds Open Court Iin Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:32 PM

Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja holds open court iin Faisalabad

Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Saturday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office and listened the public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Saturday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office and listened the public complaints.

The RPO issued on the spot orders for the redressal of complaints on priority basis.

He also directed the police officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the arrest of criminals and provision of protection to the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Shipyarmook Visitsgolcuk, Turkey

3 minutes ago

Russia Warns NATO Against Defender Europe-2020 Dri ..

57 seconds ago

Senior Member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guar ..

1 minute ago

No damage to crops by locust in province; Chief Mi ..

1 minute ago

Four more Violence against Women centres (VAWC) to ..

3 minutes ago

Cricket fans smile over beautiful atmosphere at Ra ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.