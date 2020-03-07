Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja holds open court iin Faisalabad

Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Saturday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office and listened the public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Saturday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office and listened the public complaints.

The RPO issued on the spot orders for the redressal of complaints on priority basis.

He also directed the police officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the arrest of criminals and provision of protection to the lives and properties of people.