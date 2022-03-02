-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

Lahore : (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2022) Under the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, applications are open for on-campus training in the new phase of e-Rozgar program in a bid to provide online employment to the youth of the Punjab.

Unemployed youth having Punjab domicile from all over the province can submit online applications in the fields of Technical, Content Marketing, Advertising and Creative Designing. Interested individuals can register online for the training through e-Rozgar website.

The upper age limit for admission in the training program is 35 years while 16 years of prior education is compulsory.

More than 35,000 beneficiaries have completed their training and earned over Rs.

3.5 billion by working online. To apply online, visit www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk.