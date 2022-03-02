UrduPoint.com

-Rozgar Training Program: Applications Open For On-campus Training

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 03:33 PM

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

Lahore : (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2022) Under the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, applications are open for on-campus training in the new phase of e-Rozgar program in a bid to provide online employment to the youth of the Punjab.

Unemployed youth having Punjab domicile from all over the province can submit online applications in the fields of Technical, Content Marketing, Advertising and Creative Designing. Interested individuals can register online for the training through e-Rozgar website.

The upper age limit for admission in the training program is 35 years while 16 years of prior education is compulsory.

More than 35,000 beneficiaries have completed their training and earned over Rs.

3.5 billion by working online. To apply online, visit www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Education Punjab Visit All From Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

48 minutes ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

1 hour ago
 PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

4 hours ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorro ..

Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>