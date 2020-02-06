Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadriurges joint efforts for countering extremism

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday urged country's youth and media to make collaborated efforts for countering the menace of violent extremism in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday urged country's youth and media to make collaborated efforts for countering the menace of violent extremism in the country. Addressing a one-day international conference on "Role of Young Women and Girls in Countering Violence Extremism," he said the government supports positive activities of youth as the county had already passed through very difficult phase of terrorism and such events definitely help eradicating extremism from the country.

The conference was organized by Eurasian Regional Centre of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) in collaboration with Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and Youth Advocacy Network (YAN).

The conference was aimed at developing a narrative around meaningful engagement of young women and girls in countering violence extremism.

The minister welcomed all the international guests in Pakistan and shared that Pakistan was committed to working for the young people of Pakistan particularly young women and girls and we can achieve this with the support of all stakeholders.

Along with that, Elmaddin Mehdiyev (Director General of ICYF-ERC) shared that this was the first event of ICYF in Pakistan and he was pleased to interactive with the young people of Pakistan. He also believes that youth including young women and girls are extremely pertinent to combat violent extremism across the globe.