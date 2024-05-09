Open Menu

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani Condemns May 9 Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 11:18 PM

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani condemns May 9 incident

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Thursday strongly condemned the arson attacks on state installations on May 9, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Thursday strongly condemned the arson attacks on state installations on May 9, 2023.

It was a black day in the country's history, which was flayed by the whole nation, he added while talking to delegations of PPP workers at the Circuit House.

Gillani said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was an ideological party, which believed that the people were the 'epitome of power'.

Its founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the people the right to vote and it was he who introduced the concept of 'one man, one vote', he added.

Gillani said that it was the PPP which laid the foundation for the country to become an atomic power. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto gave the missile technology, sane which the atomic power was incomplete, he added.

Likewise, he said, the last PPP government had launched the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to assist the poor segments of society.

He said that it was the first time in the country's history that he was elected the Senate chairman unopposed. Similarly, he also had the honour of being elected as a consensus prime minister, he added.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Poor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Vote Man Pakistan Peoples Party May Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Salman Noman Enterpries Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan , Ireland to lock horns in first T20I mat ..

Pakistan , Ireland to lock horns in first T20I match tomorrow

30 minutes ago
 Wings of Faith: 2160 Pakistani Hujjaj reach the Pr ..

Wings of Faith: 2160 Pakistani Hujjaj reach the Prophet's city to embark on spir ..

30 minutes ago
 PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alv ..

PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alvi

39 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM

49 minutes ago
 Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat ..

Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" launched

30 minutes ago
 CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, mar ..

CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, marginalized communities

30 minutes ago
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS

No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS

53 minutes ago
 May 9, catastrophic incidents were conspiracy to d ..

May 9, catastrophic incidents were conspiracy to disrupt country’s development ..

30 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate condemns May 9 incident

Chairman Senate condemns May 9 incident

30 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister meets Bilawal Bhutto

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister meets Bilawal Bhutto

30 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9

1 hour ago
 NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent ..

NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan