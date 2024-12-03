Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Visits Uch Sharif, Condoles Death Of Ex-MNA
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visited the shrine of Hazrat Mahboob Subhani in Uch Sharif on Tuesday
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visited the shrine of Hazrat Mahboob Subhani in Uch Sharif on Tuesday.
He offered prayers and laid a floral wreath at the shrine. He also visited the shrines of other elders from his family. The Gilani families from Multan, Uch Sharif, and Jamal Din Wali offered condolences on the death of former MNA Syed Ali Hassan Gilani and performed the ceremonial turban tying for his nephew Syed Ghaus Moeenuddin Gilani. Former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan Gilani, Syed Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani, the custodian of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, Abul Hasan Jamal Din Gilani, MNA Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gilani, Peer Kot Mithan Sharif Amir Kureja, Syed Sohail Gilani, and others were also present.
Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, along with former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, offered condolences to the family of the late Syed Ali Hassan Gilani, which included his uncle Syed Zafar Hassan Gilani, his brother MNA Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gilani, cousin MPA Syed Amir Ali Shah Gilani, and Makhdoom Syed Sohail Gilani.
Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that the services of Syed Ali Hassan Gilani to the local community will always be remembered. He shared these sentiments during his visit to the home of the late former MNA in Uch Sharif. The Senate Chairman remarked that the deceased was a kind and compassionate person. His death is an irreparable loss to the Gilani family and the people of Uch Sharif.
Syed Hadi Gilani, former MPA Shahrukh Malik, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Farhan Farooq, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz, Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Naveed Haider, Habib Khan Gopang, Diwan Taqi, and other dignitaries from the area were also present on this occasion.
