KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Finance Secretary, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Sindh Chapter, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah visited the Sukkur Press Club on Monday.

He congratulated the newly elected office bearers of SPC.

Shafqat Ali Shah appreciated the role of SPC in promoting and development of journalism at local and national level.

He was accompanied by Faqeer Inayaullah Buriro, Malkhi Mal, Altaf Mahar, Javed Shaikh, Muhammad Bux Mahar and other PML-F local activists.

Chief of Progressive Panel, Lala Asad Pathan, Nasarulah Waseer, Asif Zaheer Lodhi, Saleem Sahito and others welcomed and paid thanks to PML-F leader on his visit to Sukkur Press Club.