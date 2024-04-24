Open Menu

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Accepts Resignation Of Advisor Allah Dino Bhayo

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accepts resignation of Advisor Allah Dino Bhayo

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has accepted resignation of Advisor to Forest and Wildlife Department Allah Dino Khan Bhayo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has accepted resignation of Advisor to Forest and Wildlife Department Allah Dino Khan Bhayo.

According to notification issued by the Chief Secretary, CM Sindh has accepted resignation of the Advisor to Forest and Wildlife Allah Dino Khan Bhayo with immediate effect.

