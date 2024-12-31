Open Menu

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Takes Notice Of Setting Vehicles On Fire In Metropolis

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of setting vehicles on fire in metropolis

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of setting several vehicles and motorcycles on fire in karachi under the guise of sit-ins has directed the Additional IGP Karachi to control the situation. He said that action would be taken against those, who set the vehicles on fire

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of setting several vehicles and motorcycles on fire in karachi under the guise of sit-ins has directed the Additional IGP Karachi to control the situation. He said that action would be taken against those, who set the vehicles on fire.

The Chief Minister said that damaging civil and government property would not be tolerated under any circumstances.He said that everyone had the right to protest, but to damage public property would not be allowed.Murad said that legal action will be taken against those, who burnt the vehicles.

He said, 'We have allowed a specific platform for sit-ins.'The Sindh Chief Minister directed to end disruption in the city and an immediate report to be submitted to him.

