- Home
- Pakistan
- Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of setting vehicles on fire in metropolis
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Takes Notice Of Setting Vehicles On Fire In Metropolis
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of setting several vehicles and motorcycles on fire in karachi under the guise of sit-ins has directed the Additional IGP Karachi to control the situation. He said that action would be taken against those, who set the vehicles on fire
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of setting several vehicles and motorcycles on fire in karachi under the guise of sit-ins has directed the Additional IGP Karachi to control the situation. He said that action would be taken against those, who set the vehicles on fire.
The Chief Minister said that damaging civil and government property would not be tolerated under any circumstances.He said that everyone had the right to protest, but to damage public property would not be allowed.Murad said that legal action will be taken against those, who burnt the vehicles.
He said, 'We have allowed a specific platform for sit-ins.'The Sindh Chief Minister directed to end disruption in the city and an immediate report to be submitted to him.
Recent Stories
Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meet ..
WSSC'S week-long cleanliness drive in full swing
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of setting vehicles on fi ..
Implementation of section 144 is task of govt for public interest: Chief Ministe ..
New year celebrations start in New Zealand with amazing fireworks
Putin hails achievements in New Year's speech marking 25 years in power
Rohan Noori clinches double titles at GCC Open Tennis Championships
50 outlaws arrested as inter-provincial robbers, drug paddlers gangs busted
China to work with all countries to promote friendship, cooperation: Xi
Tower Sports awarded live-streaming rights for all home int’l cricket
Weather update: Rain-wind, thunderstorm, heavy snowfall predicted in country’s ..
Big changes await world during Trump 2.0: Experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets with Pakistan’s ..2 minutes ago
-
WSSC'S week-long cleanliness drive in full swing2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of setting vehicles on fire in metropolis2 minutes ago
-
Implementation of section 144 is task of govt for public interest: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sa ..2 minutes ago
-
Climate change may deepen food security crisis in future: UAF VC33 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani terms promotion of quality educa ..33 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan visits proposed sites for the Tourist Glass Trai ..33 minutes ago
-
NA body dismays over absence of DISCOs CEOs33 minutes ago
-
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greets people on New Year33 minutes ago
-
PPRA, CCP sign MoU for transparency in public procurement processes37 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police make comprehensive security plan33 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders foolproof security on New Year’s Eve33 minutes ago